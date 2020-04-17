Christopher Cross Left Temporarily Paralyzed Due To COVID-19

Home News Jesse Raymer April 17th, 2020 - 6:08 PM

Grammy-award winning musician Christopher Cross has been left temporarily paralyzed due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, Cross posted on his Facebook page that he had been diagnosed with the virus. Cross stated that it was the worst illness he has ever had. In a statement released yesterday, Cross updated fans on his condition. According to Cross, it took him a while to receive the test for COVID-19. By the time Cross was tested, he was already out of the infection window.

Cross later states that while he did get ill, he did not have any respiratory issues. However, he did experience severe muscle weakness and subsequently a temporary paralysis of his legs. At this time, Cross is unable to walk but he is working closely with physical therapists to work towards walking again.

Cross is hopeful, as his physicists are optimistic about his road to recovery. Cross is also looking forward to his 40th anniversary tour, which was announced earlier this year and was to celebrate the anniversary of his 1980 self-titled debut album. Cross’s tour was planned to kick off in April but was interrupted by COVID-19. Cross’s first tour stop is in Austin, Texas on July 8, 2020.