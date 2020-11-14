Jeremih Reportedly Hospitalized In ICU Due To COVID-19

Home News Ariel King November 14th, 2020 - 9:09 PM

R&B artist Jeremih has reportedly been hospitalized and is currently in intensive care after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The news broke after 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and Hitmaka took to social media to deliver their well-wishes for Jeremih. The reports are currently unconfirmed by representatives for Jeremih, however 50 Cent took to social media to say Jeremih has been hospitalized in Chicago due to COVID-19.

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020

“Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” 50 Cent said on Twitter.

Other artists soon took to social media to express their well-wishes for Jeremih, including Chance the Rapper, who had said: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Jeremih is far from the only music artist to test posit COVID-19. Tool and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan recently spoke on the Joe Rogan Podcast about his experience with COVID-19. Damian Koulash, Madonna, Marianne Faithfull, Wreckless Eric, Will Carrol, John Taylor and Christopher Cross have all stated that they had tested positive for COVID-19, with Cross saying the illness had left him temporarily paralyzed.

COVID cases continue to rise throughout the United States, with each day over the past week seeing a record-breaking number of new cases. The U.S. currently has over 11 million cases, with 245,000 deaths. November 11 had 142,860 new cases, November 12 had 163, 402 new cases and yesterday, November 13, saw 181,196 new coronavirus cases. This week saw an average of 140,985 new cases per day, a 76 percent increase from the average only two weeks earlier. Chicago’s mayor has imposed stricter limits on gatherings due to worsening conditions and the approaching winter.