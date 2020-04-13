Death Angel Drummer Will Carroll Recovers from COVID-19

Home News Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 12:35 PM

Will Carroll the drummer for the thrash metal outfit Death Angel has announced that he has recovered from COVID-19, and will be discussing his return on his weekly show titled Fool Metal Jacket (hosted on Gimme Radio), which will be put online today at 5:50 p.m. EST. The episode today will be titled Coma, and will document his recent experiences with the illness.

Carroll was placed on a ventilator this year after contracting the virus while on the road with Testament and Exodus in Europe as a part of The Bay Strikes Back 2020 tour. Carroll was not the only one to contract the virus while on tour, Chuck Billy of Testament also announced he had the virus in late May, a few days before Carroll was placed on a ventilator.

“From when I announced on GIMME back in March that I was very sick and had COVID-19, through when I came out of the coma and jumped into the live chat to say ‘I’m Back!,’ the support and love from my listeners on Gimme Radio has been amazing,” Carroll explained in a press release. “These guys were really pulling for me the entire time. I’m so thankful for the whole Fool Metal Jacket family!”

Death Angel have released a total of nine studio albums since their debut of The Ultra-Violence back in 1987. Their most recent album Humanicide was released last year, which followed their 2016 release The Evil Divide. The band maintained the same lineup for their last three records, which was a first for the outfit.