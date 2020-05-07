Madonna Says She Tested Positive For COVID-19 During Tour

Home News Luke Hanson May 7th, 2020 - 3:54 PM

American singer, songwriter, actress and entertainment icon says she tested posted for covid-19 during her most recent tour. The legendary performer said she and several of her crew came down with what they thought was “a very bad flu” at the end of her tour in Paris.

Per the Brooklyn Vegan, Madonna has provided multiple updates through Instagram chronicling her experience with the virus, pandemic, quarantine and now on her positive antibody test. “And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus—I am not currently sick,” she said. “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time…We all thought we had a very bad flu.”

“Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19,” she said. The post features a screenshot of an article from Interesting Engineering highlighting the entertainer’s contribution of $1.1 million as part of a collective effort with world leaders to ultimately develop a vaccine for the virus.