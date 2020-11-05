Killer Mike Praises Mississippi For Changing State Flag and Comments On Atlanta Voter Turnout

Home News Aaron Grech November 5th, 2020 - 7:24 PM

Rapper and one half of hip hop duo Run The Jewels Killer Mike is as involved with activism as he is with creating music. Whether its the duo holding a live stream to increase voter turnout, or the rapper urging his hometown residents of Atlanta, Georgia to protest constructively, Killer Mike isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

It should come to no surprise that the rapper has been one of the more vocal artists on social media, as Americans eagerly await the outcome of the 2020 election. During his posts on social media, Killer Mike referenced the new change to the Mississippi state flag, which changed from its former Confederate inspired design to one of a magnolia flower and said he was proud of Atlanta, who have a strong possibility of flipping Georgia from Republican to Democrat.

“Much better than the remembrance of a traitorous loser nation once known as the confederacy,” Killer Mike commented after the change was announced.

Much better than the remembrance of a traitorous loser nation once known as the confederacy. 👍🏾 https://t.co/nWAJmy3W2M — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) November 4, 2020

His activism has extended beyond politics this year, as he launched a digital bank with the help of Bounce TV founder Ryan Glover and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young. He also made a recent television appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he gave a history lesson and assigned White America homework on racial justice.

Run The Jewels most recent studio album RTJ 4 came out over the summer, and was recently played in its entirety during a live stream. The record featured the likes of Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell and Josh Homme, along with singles for “Yankee and The Brave,” “Ooh La La,” “Ju$t.” and “Out of Sight.” Killer Mike also appeared on Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s song “We The Ones.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat