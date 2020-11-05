Musicians React to Lengthy Vote-Counting Process in 2020 Presidential Election

Home News Aaron Grech November 5th, 2020 - 4:50 PM

Numerous states such as Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia are still counting their ballots to declare a winner for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, as the country awaits on whether or not Donald Trump will be reelected. Due to the unusual length of the vote count, exacerbated by the pandemic, an influx of mail-in votes and an overworked postal service, some musicians are sounding off on the election.

Sad13, aka Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis, stated that Trump would be out of office by this Friday, one of the final Bandcamp fundraiser dates for the year. She also referenced Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this year, which was also close to one of the Bandcamp fundraisers.

last bandcamp day he got covid on tomorrow’s bandcamp day will he lose the presidency 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting (@sad13) November 5, 2020

Phoebe Bridgers retweeted a clip uploaded by a user, which showed Michigan and Wisconsin flipping blue to the tune of The 1975 song “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which features her guest vocals. Primitive Race took a more comedic approach, stating “If your candidate is losing right now it’s because you didn’t put enough flags on your truck.”

hoping no one else has done this @phoebe_bridgers xxxx pic.twitter.com/U1kFBLOWkp — kaitlin (@urthetraffic) November 4, 2020

Ice T referenced his veteran status, along with his civil rights activism and said that he wants “anybody” but Trump to become president the day following the election. Tommy Lee of the hair metal outfit Motley Crue claimed that Trump supporters “are awfully quiet right now.”

I’ve been on the front lines fighting Racism and the BS that this MF pushes my entire life.. And I’m an Army Veteran… ANYBODY but Trump. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 4, 2020

Trump supporter are awfully quiet right now! 😂 — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) November 5, 2020

Mark Morton of Lamb of God sarcastically questioned Trump’s assertion that the votes coming in after Election Day are fraudulent. Alex Skolnick of Testament went even further, criticizing Trump supporters who want to continue counts where the president may overtake the lead, such as Arizona, but wanting to end counts were Democratic Candidate Joe Biden could flip Democrat.

Are the mail-in ballots that were cast for Trump “fraudulent” too?

Or just the ones for Biden? — Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) November 4, 2020

“STOP THE COUNT!!”

(If it’s adding to our loss) “COUNT THAT VOTE!!” (If it’s adding to our win) Guess what:

YOU CAN’T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS

#Elections2020 — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) November 5, 2020

Phil Demmel, formerly of Machine Head, compared Biden to the “lawn mower guy” from the film Bad News Bears. Laura Jane Grace on the other hand decided to comment on psychedelic legalization, which was in reference to Oregon decriminalizing LSD, among other drugs.

Biden is like the lawn mower guy the Bad News Bears got to be their coach just to meet their parents. Then drove to Houston to play in the Astrodome and left him behind. — Phil Demmel (@DemmelitionMH) November 4, 2020

Ask yourself, what kind of stance was your soap company taking on election night? The silence coming from Palmolive on psychedelic legalization is deafening… DEAFENING!!! https://t.co/3KgegrT4kw — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) November 4, 2020

One of the most vocal artists has been Questlove of the Roots, who has pushed for the states to count every vote that has been collected. He also vehemently criticized Trump’s statements regarding voter fraud and multiple other unverified claims regarding the election. He also mentioned MSNBC cutting off Trump’s unverified claims.

Count Every Vote. Every Cote Counts. Thank You #Detroit. @ Grixdale, Detroit https://t.co/hUXIonNcSY — Count All Votes (@questlove) November 4, 2020

Yikes I just checked the hashtag, I’m not alone — Count All Votes (@questlove) November 5, 2020

Love it: he lied and @MSNBC cut him OFF — Count All Votes (@questlove) November 5, 2020

