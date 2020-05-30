Killer Mike Gives Passionate Speech Urging Atlanta Residents “Not to Burn Your Own House Down”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 30th, 2020 - 6:58 PM

Tensions have been high since the unjust killing of George Floyd just this past Monday. George Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed black man that was detained for attempting to use a counterfeit bill to pay for food. Floyd was held down by now ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee forcefully against Floyd’s neck, despite Floyd exclaiming that he could not breathe. Floyd later fell unconscious and was pronounced dead later that evening at the hospital.

Yet again, another unarmed black person is killed by police. In response, there has been outrage across social media. Many musicians have responded to Floyd’s killing. Additionally, there have been many protests around the country voicing their disgust with this injustice.

However, some protests have turned violent and have led to looting, arson and destruction. In Atlanta, Georgia, there have been various riots that have led the city to impose a curfew. Run the Jewels member Killer Mike, who is an Atlanta native, gave a passionate speech in a press conference regarding the protests going on in his city.



“I am the son of an Atlanta police officer,” Killer Mike stated. He went on about how he has cousins in law enforcement, and that he has a lot of “love and respect” for police officers. Killer Mike continued to talk about the killing of George Floyd, and stated that: “I watched a white police officer assassinate a black man, and I know that tore your heart out.”

Killer Mike continued and said: “I am duty-bound to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy, it is your duty to fortify your own house so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organization.” Killer Mike later encouraged protestors to “…beat up prosecutors you don’t like at the voting booth.”

The rapper later stated: “I’m mad as hell. I woke up wanting to see the world burn down yesterday because I am tired of seeing black men die,” he said. “We want to see the system that sets up for systemic racism burned to the ground.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat