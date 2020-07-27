Run the Jewels are Joined by Pharrell and Zack de la Rocha on “JU$T”

Home News Aaron Grech July 27th, 2020 - 12:59 PM

Run The Jewels are fresh off the release of their latest studio album RTJ 4, and have dropped a new lyric video directed by Winston Hacking for “JU$T” featuring iconic hip hop producer and singer Pharrell and Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha.

“JU$T” is shot in a paper cut out style, while evoking many of the duo’s trademark themes, criticizing capitalism through the constant image of a dollar bill, alongside systems of oppression such as prison labor. These themes are also evoked in the song’s lyrical content, which also criticizes police brutality. De la Rocha gives a hardcore rap performance as well, on top of the bass laden beat, that evokes Pharrell’s noted production style.

According to his production partner Chad Hugo, Pharrell was set to be working full time as The Neptunes this year. The artist also made an appearance on the newly released Deadmau5 track “Pomegranate.” Rage Against The Machine were recently forced to postpone their 2020 tour dates due to COVID-19, however they will be hitting the road next summer.

Run The Jewels surprised their fans this year by dropping this project two days prior to its anticipated release. The track’s previous singles “Yankee and The Brave” and “Ooh La La,” came out earlier this year.

“At a time like this, where the world is in need of someone to speak the words people can’t say for themselves, RTJ4 provides people with such help,” mxdwn reviewer Jahniya Morris explained. “While fans do have to wait until September for physical releases, the LP is so enthralling that the wait time will seem obsolete and copies will be in their hands before they know it.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela