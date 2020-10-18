Watch Run The Jewels’ Holy Calamavote Live Stream in Full

Home News Krista Marple October 18th, 2020 - 5:31 PM

Run The Jewels, a hip-hop supergroup, participated in their first live performance since the release of their album RTJ4, which was dropped in June of this year. The 45-minute livestream event was held at midnight last night by Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s on an Eric Andre-hosted livestream known as Holy Calamavote, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

Killer Mike and EI-P, members of Run The Jewels, teamed up with Trackstar the DJ to perform their new album in its entirety during the livestream event after only releasing a few singles over the course of the last few months. Some artists that were featured on RTJ4, such as Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme and more, joined the supergroup virtually to help them perform. The intro of the livestream began by Andre informing viewers how they can vote for the upcoming election. It then transitions to Killer Mike and EI-P getting ready to perform the first song off of their album “yankee and the brave (ep.4).” The performance was held in a empty venue that was given the same production attention a normal in-person show would receive. It consisted of bright lights, large screens showing the artists, attention grabbing visuals (such as fake snow) and energetic musicians who are just looking to put on a great show.

Killer Mike and hip-hop artist, Big Boi, just recently released a new track with Sleepy Brown that focuses highly on the changes that need to be made for current and future generations. On the track, they highlight that voting in this year’s presidential election in order to help work towards a better future.

Brooklyn Vegan stated that the event was created with the intentions to hopefully inspire people to go out and vote this year and also raise money for the ACLU, also known as the American Civil Liberties Union. The event has raised over $6,000 and donations are still being accepted. Holy Calamavote was initially supposed to be presented on October 10 but was rescheduled to October 17 due to a health scare in the event’s production crew. You can stream the Run The Jewels event below.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela