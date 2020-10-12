Killer Mike Launches a Digital Bank with Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and Bounce TV Founder Ryan Glover

Home News Aaron Grech October 12th, 2020 - 9:26 PM

Hip hop artist Killer Mike has launched a digital bank alongside former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and Bounce TV founder Ryan Glover. This bank is centered around developing and promoting local communities and cultivating Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The bank will be called Greenwood, after the thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, nicknamed “Black Wall Street,” which was destroyed by a mob of White supremacists in the 1920s. For every sign up for this organization, the company will donate the equivalent of five free meals to an organization addressing food insecurity. They will also donate to either the United Negro College Fund, Goodr (an organization that addresses food insecurity) or the NAACP, every time the card is used. The bank will also provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that uses Greenwood.

“What I have learned about capitalism is that you’re either going to be a participant in it or a victim of it,” Killer Mike told Tech Crunch. “The ultimate protest is focusing your dollar like a weapon.”

Killer Mike’s activism as been as prominent as ever this year, especially as Black Lives Matter protests continue to take place across the country. During a passionate speech earlier this year, he urged Atlanta residents to not “burn your own house down,” while giving history lesson during his latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The duo have been pretty outspoken with their activism as well, as they plan to make an upcoming appearance on Adult Swim’s Holy Calamavote live stream, in support of youth voting turnout. The group are set to perform their latest studio album, RTJ 4, in its entirety.

RTJ 4 featured singles from “Yankee and The Brave,” “Ooh La La,” “Ju$t.” and “Out of Sight.” This album also had a star-studded guest roster, featuring the likes of Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell and Josh Homme. Their collaborative single with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker “Forever” came out in August.

