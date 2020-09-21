Run the Jewels to Perform Entirety of RTJ4 During Holy Calamavote, Adult Swim Musical Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech September 21st, 2020 - 11:48 AM

Hip hop duo Run The Jewels will be performing the entirety of their latest studio album RTJ 4 live during Adult Swim’s Holy Calamavote live stream on October 10 at midnight ET. Adult Swim is co-hosting this event alongside Ben and Jerry’s, who are encouraging the youth to get out the vote. A trailer for the upcoming stream can be seen below.

“Adult Swim is honored to be a part of this cultural moment and to partner with Run The Jewels and Ben & Jerry’s to present the first performance of the acclaimed RTJ4 album,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a press statement. “We hope this special event encourages our fans to make a plan and exercise their Constitutional right to vote.”

In addition to their music which often deals with political themes, the duo, particularly Killer Mike, are also very politically active. The rapper made appearances at rallies in support of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ past presidential campaigns, while the senator made a pre-recorded video to introduce the group prior to their Coachella performance in 2016. Killer Mike has also been very vocal during the Black Lives Matter protests this year, and gave a viral speech where he told Atlanta residents “it is your duty not to burn your own house down.”

RTJ 4 came out this summer and featured the singles “Yankee and The Brave,” “Ooh La La,” “Ju$t.” and “Out of Sight.” The project was also stacked with features, with appearances from Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell and Josh Homme. The group has also contributed to work outside of the album, and collaborated with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for the song “Forever” back in August.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat