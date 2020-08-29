Run The Jewels Depict an Otherworldly Heist in New Video for “Out of Sight” Featuring 2 Chainz

Home News Ariel King August 29th, 2020 - 6:15 PM

Run The Jewels have released a new music video for their song “Out of Sight,” featuring 2 Chainz. The video had been shot in four cities and two continents during COVID, with direction by Ninian Doff. The video features the cast and characters from Doff’s new Amazon Original Movie, Get Duked!

The song comes from Run The Jewels’ most recent album, RTJ4, and is the third music video featured from the album. The video is also the group’s second collaboration with Doff, with the three having worked together in 2015 on the music video for the song “Love Again,” which had appeared on Run The Jewels album RTJ2.

EI-P, Killer Mike and 2 Chainz look onward at a group of thieves, the three rappers depicted as art in a museum through oil portraits and marble sculptures. The Get Duked! cast move through the museum as they work their heist, Run The Jewels observing the group in a curious fashion.. Those committing the heist lick red jewels, their eyes glowing and turning red as they get transported to another dimension. 2 Chainz begins his rap in this new realm. the rappers acting as gods and landscape in this new realm.

The video reflects much of the lyrics found on the song, with EI-P saying the verse, “It’s an honor to be robbed by Dinse’s only son.” 2 Chainz raps about his wealth, the three hitting on themes about drug deals, working hard to make money and finding success. The beat pounces beneath them, each of their flows blending with the instrumentals joining them.

Earlier this month, Run The Jewels teamed up with Blink-182’s drummer, Travis Barker, for the song “Forever.” The group had also been joined by Pharrell and Zack de la Rocha for the song “JU$T.” Killer Mike had also recently joined Black Thought for the song “Good Morning,” while, 2 Chainz recently appeared on the track “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne.

Killer Mike has been vocal over the past several months of protests, speaking about his father, who had been a cop, after the murder of George Floyd. Killer Mike urged Atlanta residents not to burn the city down in protest, and to make sure to vote during elections in a search for prosecutors who will deliver justice. Killer Mike said he understood the desire to “see the world burn down,” but emphasized how voting is the best way to find change. He also appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show to discuss the killing of George Floyd, and called for white Americans to seek out resources so they can become educated about racism and begin to help create change.

Photo credit: Owen Ela