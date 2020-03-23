Run The Jewels Drop Fearless New Single “Yankee And The Brave”

Home News Luke Hanson March 23rd, 2020 - 9:20 PM

American hip hop supergroup duo Run The Jewels have released “Yankee And The Brave,” the first single from their upcoming fourth studio album, Run The Jewels 4. They officially released the single via their Instagram on March 22. Pitchfork shared that news, as well as updates on the postponement of upcoming spring shows.

Rapper El-P, half of the Run The Jewels duo, said per their YouTube channel that this single is “the ‘jump the street corona edition’. a little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times. ❤️” The single is hard-hitting and guttural, as in-your-face as any of their best prior work. El-P also recently promised on Twitter the new album would be out prior to Coachella, though the recent coronavirus outbreak and subsequent global pandemic has since led to the cancellation of the festival, and there is no word on whether the album may be pushed back beyond the festival’s April 10 to 19 dates.

RTJ4 will be the group’s first release since 2016’s Run The Jewels 3. In the interim, the band has also released the single “Let’s Go (The Royal We),” which was featured in the 2018 film Venom, and will have new music on the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077. They had been booked as one of the headliners of New Orleans’s Buku Music + Art Project festival, which was scheduled for the weekend of March 20 and 21 but has since been postponed to Labor Day due to the current global coronavirus pandemic. They were also scheduled to open for Rage Against The Machine on that band’s reunion tour this spring, though several of those dates have also been postponed due to the pandemic.

As of now, the duo is still scheduled to headline multiple festivals later in 2020, including the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 18 and Lollapalooza Berlin the weekend of September 5 and 6.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna