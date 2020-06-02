Killer Mike Delivers a History Lesson and Assigns White America Homework During Interview with Stephen Colbert

Home News Drew Feinerman June 2nd, 2020 - 1:03 PM

Killer Mike of Run The Jewels recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to voice his concerns and opinions regarding the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, according to Consequence of Sound. While Mike urged for people to donate both their time and money to causes supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, he primarily urged for white Americans to educate themselves on racism in the country, and to understand that “right now is always” the reality for African Americans.

Mike also pointed to the teachings of anti-racism advocate Jane Elliot, and called for white Americans to search YouTube for her lessons about racism. He specifically referenced her lesson in which she asked a group of white people if they saw how black people were treated in America. She then asked the crowd to stand up if they would like to be treated the same way, only to see that zero people stood up in response to the question.

The rapper also made a point to shout out the various organizations doing work on the ground, including The New Georgia Project, Live Free, The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Movement for Black Lives and Next Level Boys Academy. “I am a mobilizer. I will try my best to mobilize people to get into action. But the organizers are on the ground where you live. Those organizations that I named, and many, many more across the country, need your help,” Mike noted. The rapper recently gave an extremely passionate speech in his hometown of Atlanta responding to the violent protests.

Mike also addressed the upcoming Run The Jewels IV album, stating that the new album is, “like drinking a cup of coffee, getting punched in the face, and then smoking a joint and getting a hug afterwards.” Run The Jewels recently released a snippet of the album’s closing song on Instagram, “A Few Words For The Firing Squad.”

Check out Killer Mike’s full appearance of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat