Run The Jewels Releases New Song “Ooh LA LA” Featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth

Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 11:11 AM

Hip hop duo Run The Jewels have released a new song titled “Ooh LA LA” featuring iconic hip hop producer DJ Premier and Greg Nice of the classic 1980s hip hop duo Nice & Smooth. This latest track samples a line from Greg Nice featured on the Gang Starr tack “DWYCK.”

“Ooh LA LA” features some wonky syncopated piano melody which serves as the main backing instrumental against the steady hip hop beat, complete with various samples. El-P and Killer Mike bring their unique rapping ability to the forefront of this track, with their impressive word play and signature vulgarity.

El-P stated that this track, which is a slight departure from the group’s more bombastic instrumental style, was a call back ton his roots as a producer. The artist also joked that the sample from “DWYCK” was the first sample he could afford.

“So yeah obv we’ve def cleared and used samples before but this album I purposely brought that in more,” El P stated in a Tweet. “Its back to some of the basics I came up on as a producer: more sample work, more chops, dirtier… even a few all time fantasy samples. ooh Lala is one. there’s more.”

Run The Jewels stated that they will be releasing their upcoming fourth studio album RTJ 4 prior to their appeartance at this year’s Coachella. This year’s Coachella has been postponed until the fall this year due to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus. The duo also postponed a set of their 2020 tours due to the coronavirus, although they dropped the first single from RTJ 4 titled “Yankee and The Brave” earlier this month.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat