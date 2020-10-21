Beck, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and More to Pay Tribute to Tom Petty on 70th Birthday Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech October 21st, 2020 - 4:03 PM

An all-star lineup of musicians from across genres such as country, rock, pop and hip hop, will be honoring the late Tom Petty in celebration of his would be 70th birthday on October 23. There will be two separate events set to take place, which will be broadcast on SiriusXM radio and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Tickets will not be sold for these broadcasts, however a SiriusXM subscription will be necessary for the first broadcast.

The first event will feature the likes of Grouplove, Jason Isbell, The Killers, Kurt Vile, The Raconteurs and Have Gun – Will Travel. This exclusive satellite radio broadcast will take place from 4:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on Sirius XM’s Tom Petty Radio.

The next event will be broadcast from 7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel, TomPetty.com, and audio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio. This event will feature performances from Beck, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dhani Harrison & Graham Coxon, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Norah Jones, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Susanna Hoffs and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers and more. Special guests will include Eddie Vedder, Jakob Dylan, Jimmy Iovine, Kiefer Sutherland, Lenny Kravitz, Marty Stuart, Olivia Harrison, Post Malone, Rick Rubin, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction and Stevie Nicks.

Petty passed away back in 2017 from an accidental drug overdose, but left behind a broad musical legacy that has inspired numerous artists to this day. A posthumous collection of his material. Wildflowers & All The Rest, was released earlier this month and accompanied by the previously unreleased song “Confusion Wheel” and “Leave Virginia Alone.” The project was released in honor of the 25th anniversary of Petty’s Wildflowers.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford