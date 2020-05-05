Brandi Carlile Says Marilyn Manson Has Reached Out To Her About Collaborating on a Cover of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”

Home News Aaron Grech May 5th, 2020 - 10:51 PM

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and industrial metal performer Marilyn Manson may have come from different scenes in the music industry, however the two may possibly work on a collaborative cover in the near future. Carlile recently stated that Manson had reached out to her about collaborating on a cover of the Judy Garland classic “Over The Rainbow,” during an interview on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 program for Apple Music.

“Over The Rainbow” was Garland’s signature song from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The track was originally composed by Harold Arlen, while Yip Harburg handled the song’s lyrics. The track was also prominently covered by Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, who joined the song as a medley alongside the classic “What a Wonderful World” as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World.”

Carlile recently performed a song titled “Carried Me With You” for the upcoming Pixar film Onward. She is also a member of the country supergroup The Highwomen alongside Nathalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and Maren Morris, who released their debut album last year. Carlile and Hemby also performed the group’s title track alongside Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Yola for the To Nashville, With Love benefit concert earlier this year.

“Newly-formed supergroup The Highwomen have released their debut album entitled The Highwomen, a powerful and elegantly crafted debut from the group,” mxdwn reviewer Spencer Culbertson explained. “Their name pays homage to a previous supergroup The Highwaymen, but this album is a work all their own, a statement about who they are, full of force and depth.”

Manson teamed up with Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes for performances of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Dope Show” at a benefit in Los Angeles at the beginning of the year.

