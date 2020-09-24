Kurt Vile Shares Duet with Late John Prine Covering the Folk Legend’s “How Lucky”

Home News Roy Lott September 24th, 2020 - 11:05 PM

Kurt Vile has released his latest duet with the legendary John Prine, covering a Prine classic, “How Lucky.” The cover will serve as one of five tracks of his forthcoming EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV, releasing October 2 via Matador Records.

“The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me. And, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night. ” He continues to say “A couple nights later we were playing ‘How Lucky’ together again; this time onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on New Year’s Eve at the turn of 2020. Nothing like seeing John and his band of musical brothers and family and friends playing into the new decade in front of an adoring audience on that stage in Nashville, TN… and, yup, that’s just how lucky we all got that night.” Vile also mentioned it was “probably the single most special musical moment in my life.”

Prine sadly passed earlier this year due to complications of COVID-19. Vile took part of a live stream tribute for Prine alongside Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt and Bill Murray earlier this year. The special tribute ws named Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine

The EP will also include a cover of “Cowboy” by Jack Clement as well as two original songs. They were recorded alongside Bobby Wood, Dave Roe, and Kenny Malone with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and Matt Sweeney of Superwolf. The EP had been years in the making, starting in 2016 where everyone came together to record the album at The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville, TN.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister