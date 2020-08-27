Chris Stapleton Announces New Album Starting Over for November 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 27th, 2020 - 10:32 PM

Country staple Chris Stapleton has announced a new album is on its way this fall. Starting Over, Stapleton’s fourth full-length LPis set to be released November 13 via Mercury Records and is the follow up to his 2-volume record From The Room, with the second volume being released in 2017. Stapleton and Mike Henderson co-write the 14 track album, with three of the tracks being covers ofJohn Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.” The album was recorded in Nashville’s own RCA Studio and features collaborations with Dave Cobb, Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, the All Voices Choir and his wife Morgane Stapleton. Fans can pre-order the album via Stapleton’s website.

Stapleton has also released the album’s title track. With beautiful acoustic guitar strings, the song talks about man urging his lover to take a risk with him through the good and bad times of the relationship. Check out the love tune below.

Like many others, he also had to postpone his much-anticipated summer 2020 tour to summer 2021. Now dubbed the 2021 All-American Roadshow, the tour is still set to include many guests including Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., The Highwomen, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Kendell Marvel, Nikki Lane and Sheryl Crow to name a few. The tour will now kick off November 21, 2020 in Arlington, TX and will visit areana and amphitheaters across North America, with the leg concluding November 12, 2021 in Orlando, FL. Ticketholders for the originally scheduled dates will be honored for the new ones.

Starting Over Tracklist

1. Starting Over

2. Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

3. Cold

4. When I’m With You

5. Arkansas

6. Joy Of My Life

7. Hillbilly Blood

8. Maggie’s Song

9. Whiskey Sunrise

10. Worry B Gone

11. Old Friends

12. Watch You Burn

13. You Should Probably Leave

14. Nashville, TN