The Raconteurs Release Live at Electric Lady EP Which Features a Cover of Richard Hell and Voidod’s “Blank Generation”

The Raconteurs have announced the release of their new EP, Live at Electric Lady, which includes live tracks recorded at the New York City studio, showcasing “Level” and “Old Enough” as well as songs from Help Us Stranger. The new EP, Live At Electric Lady features a special introduction from famed filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, as well as an electrifying bonus studio version of Richard Hell and the Voidoids’ seminal “Blank Generation,” recorded that day.

The Raconteurs include band members, Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler. Included within the album are Jarmusch’s exclusive interview with The Raconteurs, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of “Blank Generation,” featuring a special visit from original Voidoids guitarist Ivan Julian explaining the song’s instantly identifiable guitar hook to the band. “I’ve always loved that guitar part and never really sat down and exactly figured out what he’s doing,” says Jack White. “How amazing for Ivan to show up and show us how to do it.”

The band originally formed in 2005 when Brendan Benson teamed up with The White Stripes’ architect Jack White. The lineup was filled in with bassist Jack Lawrence and drummer Patrick Keeler. The origination of the band began in an attic in the middle of a hot summer when friends Jack White and Brendan Benson got together and wrote a song that truly inspired them. This song was ‘Steady, As She Goes’ and the inspiration led to the creation of a full band with the addition of Lawrence and Keeler. The band then went dormant as suddenly as they’d come alive, going on a recording hiatus for over a decade before dropping a brand new album in 2019 Help Us Stranger.

In a recent tweet, the band shares with their fans, “The Raconteurs: Live at Electric Lady @Spotify exclusive EP and documentary film are out this Friday, May 29th. Head to the link in bio to pre-save the special enhanced album and to http://YouTube.com/TheRaconteurs to set a reminder for the film premiere on Friday at 10am ET. The location, The Electric Lady has origins steeped in Jimi Hendrix, Patti Smith, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, and many others. Introduced as “A Jimi Hendrix Vision,” Electric Lady opened its doors in 1970 and became the first recording facility owned, operated, and imagined by a musician for musicians.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat