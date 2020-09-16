Stevie Nicks to Release 24-Karat Gold Live Album and a Concert Film to Appear in Cinemas

Home News Ariel King September 16th, 2020 - 10:08 PM

Stevie Nicks announced she will be releasing a live album from her 24 Karat Gold Tour, with an accompanying concert film that will appear in select cinemas for two nights only. The film will be screened on October 21 and 25 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, and the record will arrive on October 30 via BMG.

Along with the album and film announcement, Nicks unveiled the film’s official trailer and a live recording of her song “Gypsy.” The trailer features clips of various songs Nicks performed, with Nicks inviting fans to come see the film in theaters. The film will feature performances from the tour, behind-the-scenes moments, her songwriting process and interviews where she speaks about being a solo artist and working as part of Fleetwood Mac. Tickets for Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold, The Concert will go on sale on September 23.

“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour,” Nicks said in a statement. “I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold.”

The tour supported Nicks’ 2014 solo album, 24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault, the tour occurring in North America between October 2016 and April 2017. Footage for the film had been recorded in Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, with Joe Thomas producing and directing.

Nicks’ recording of “Gypsy” features her raspy vocals, the sound as fresh as when it had first been released in 1982. The live version of the song includes the crowd’s shouts in the background, their screams growing louder through the chorus of the song. She gives the song her all, the instrumentals bounding around as the track’s sway permeates the performance. The live album will feature some of Nicks’ biggest hits, both as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac, with the album appearing on two discs.

Nicks was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame last year, and had been set to perform at this year’s Governor’s Ball and BottleRock Napa Valley, with the shows being cancelled due to COVID-19. In July, Fleetwood Mac’s founding guitarist, Peter Green, who had left the band prior to when Nicks had joined, died at the age of 73.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado