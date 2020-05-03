The Lumineers Cancel May and June 2020 Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Peter Mann May 3rd, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Denver, Colorado-based folk rock band, The Lumineers, recently announced the cancellation of all May and June 2020 tour dates due to the concerns of COVID-19. According to a press release, “Fans who purchased tickets for the upcoming shows scheduled at Live Nation venues will have the option for a full refund, or a credit for 150% of the purchase price and the number of tickets originally purchased will also be donated to healthcare workers.”

Responding to their fans in regards to their decision to cancel their forthcoming May and June shows, The Lumineers spoke collectively saying:

“Like all of you, we’ve been closely monitoring the ongoing global pandemic. We are deeply disappointed to announce the cancelation of all of our May and June tour dates.”

The Lumineers have released a total of three full length studio albums starting with their self-titled 2012 debut album The Lumineers, their sophomore breakout effort 2016’s Cleopatra and their latest 2019 third studio album aptly titled, III. The core members of the group are comprised of lead vocalist Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, piano and guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (backing vocals, drums, percussion, piano, mandolin and samples). The Lumineers touring members include: Stelth Ulvang, Brandon Miller, Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson. Former member Neyla Pekarek (cello/vocals) pursued a solo career back in 2018.

To speak to The Lumineers genius at approaching live shows as well as the more personal and emotionally charged content found on their latest musical offering, as previously reported here on mxdwn, “Mastering the art of mixing folk with rock and putting on passionate live performances, the band has accumulated quite a fanbase over the years and has sold out multiple arena shows all around the world. Their latest album is a story that is split into three chapters, exploring the turmoil of addiction and is inspired by a family member of vocalist Wesley Schultz. It is an emotional journey for both the author and the listener in a beautifully constructed way.”

As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, “Ticket holders will receive additional information via email regarding how to opt in for this program. If you do nothing, your ticket will be automatically refunded after 30 days. For further ticket information, visit livenation.com/refund or contact your point of purchase.” The Lumineers further their appreciation for their fans by saying:

“Thank you for your patience and continued support during this unprecedented time of uncertainty. We’ve been so inspired by your enthusiasm and generosity, and we look forward to staying connected online.”

According to a recent extensive and comprehensive list, covered by Billboard, of musical acts and performers canceling upcoming major touring events due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic include: Bon Iver, Haley Williams, Brian Wilson, The Foo Fighters and Bon Jovi just to name a few.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat