Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Writes and Performs Song for Drum Prodigy Nandi Bushell

Rock icon and Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl has responded to young YouTuber sensation and drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell in the latest round of their ongoing drum-off challenge series that has gone viral over the past few weeks. It all makes for quite a treat with the latest installment seeing Grohl pen his own tribute song to Bushell as his next challenge for her on the drums.

In the latest video, Grohl explains that he wrote Bushell a theme song “off the top of his head” while playing guitar, bass, drums and singing. The song’s accompanying video features Grohl’s playing, lyric cards and even Grohl’s family (“The Grohlettes”) singing background vocals. Bushell then posts a video of her live reaction to watching Grohl’s theme song video for the first time, which see calls “The best song EVER, in the WORLD, EVER!!!”

Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

I cant believe Mr. Grohl wrote a song about me!?! This is so so so #EPIC!! I think its the best song EVER, in the WORLD, EVER!!! Thank you so much Dave. You have raised the stakes to all instruments! I accept your next challenge! Thank you to the whole Grohl family! @foofighters pic.twitter.com/rWgTBwEtyb — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 14, 2020

The drum-off challenge first began when Bushell–who has built a notable fan following in her own right–challenged Grohl in a video capturing her drum performance of the classic 1997 Foo Fighters anthem “Everlong,” to perfection. Grohl responded several days later explaining that he received texts from “hundreds of people across the world” asking him what he was going to do.

In his response, Grohl tackles part of “Everlong” on drums before challenging Bushell to play the song “Dead End Friends” from his side supergroup band Them Crooked Vultures, which features Grohl on drums, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme on guitar/vocals and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones on bass.

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

Previously, Grohl shared a follow-up tweet via the Foo Fighter’s Twitter page deeming Bushell the winner of the first round before hinting for the young musician to stay tuned for a surprise.

Ok, @Nandi_Bushell ……you win round one….but it ain’t over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind… Stay tuned,

Dave https://t.co/THyApmHHep — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 4, 2020

