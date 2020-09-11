You Can Now Listen to Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased Track “Confusion Wheel”

Home News Roy Lott September 11th, 2020 - 8:14 AM

An unreleased track from the late, great rock legend Tom Petty has been released. The new track, called “Confusion Wheel,” will be apart of the late artist’s upcoming Wildflowers & All the Rest box set, which was released September 10. All the Rest is a title chosen by Petty and is the unreleased half of his Wildflowers album. The box set is set to arrive on October 16 via Warner Records under the full name of Wildflowers & All the Rest.

“Confusion Wheel” was written in 1994 and is still relevant today with all of the uncertainty happening in the world. An acoustic song at its best, as Petty sings “One of these days my old friend, you and I won’t worry no more, one of these nights it’ll all wash away and we’ll wake up singing a brand-new song, we’ll wake up singing a whole new song.”“Confusion Wheel” follows the release of “Wildflowers (Home Recording),” and “There Goes Angela (Dream Away) (Home Recording). Check out the lost gem below.

Petty, unfortunately, passed away in 2017 due to an accidental drug overdose. Since his passing, Petty’s estate issued the second cease-and-desist order for presidential candidates wanting to use Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down” during presidential campaign events. President Trump still continued to pursue using the song but was unsuccessful.

Many musicians have also covered some Tom Petty classics, including Angel Olsen covering “Walls” and a special cover of “Runnin’ Down a Dream” from Petty’s 1989 debut record Full Moon Fever. The performance featured Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria and Travis Shettel of Piebald on guitars, J.R. Conners of Cave-In on drums and Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man on vocals.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz