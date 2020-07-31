Post Malone Praises Goblin Metal Band Nekrogoblikon in Interview on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Home News Ariel King July 31st, 2020 - 10:23 PM

Post Malone joined Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this week and gave a shoutout to the band Nekrogoblikon. The band shared Post Malone’s comment on their Twitter page, thanking the pop rapper for the shoutout. Post Malone has frequently discussed his favorite music genres, listing metal, grunge, punk rock and hard rock among them.

In the interview, Post Malone had mistaken the band’s character John Goblikon as the lead singer, rather than Nicky Calonne. Post Malone and Rogan then go on to discuss the idea of a real goblin being a rock star, convincing the world it was just a costume. Calonne, the lead singer of the band, sat down with mxdwn in 2018 to discuss what it’s like working with goblins, how John Goblikon is only a member of the band while on stage and the band’s last album, Welcome to Bonkers. However, John Goblikon used to have his own internet talk show, “Right Now,” where he would interview members of various metal bands.

In addition to being discussed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Nekrogoblikon recently released a cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey,” where they lent the song an electronic twist. The band had joined Cattle Decapitation, Brand of Sacrifice and various other metal bands for the 2019 Summer Slaughter Tour, while co-headlining a tour in 2018 alongside CKY. Nekrogoblikon’s last music video had been 2018’s The Many Faces of Dr. Hubert Malbec.”

Post Malone has worked with metal’s godfather, Ozzy Osbourne, several times over the past few years. The two released the song “It’s A Raid” together, the track crossing over thrash and pop rap. Osbourne had also joined Post Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards to for a performance of “Take What You Want,” and has joined Post Malone on stage for concerts in the past.