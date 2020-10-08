Ellefson Releases Cover of Cheap Trick’s “Auf Wiedersehen” With Al Jourgensen of Ministry, Charlie Benante of Anthrax and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 8th, 2020 - 7:01 PM

Megadeth performing at the Big 4 festival in Indio, CA. 23 April 2011.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson released the video for a cover of Cheap Trick’s “Auf Wiedersehen.” Ellefson band member Thom Hazaert shares lead vocals with Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen. The cover also features Anthrax’s Charlie Benante on drums and Crobat frontman Brandon Yeagley providing additional vocals.

Ellefson’s rendition of the tune will be released to streaming tomorrow, October 9. It’s the second official single released from the band’s upcoming No Cover album, which has been postponed until November 20 release via Combat Records/EARmusic/Ward Records.

The original “Auf Wiedersehen” was already energetic by Cheap Trick’s standards, and the transformation from power pop to metal riffs makes it sound even larger. The now-prominent bass and clear guitar tone give it a sharper sound, and the three vocalists shouting together take it to the max.

In the video, the band and featured artists jam out to the song in the recording studio. The video editing keeps it unique, occasionally framing individual musicians in separate boxes and quickly flipping through them.

Their lead single was a metal version of Post Malone’s “Over Now.” Ellefson has also uploaded covers of Def Leppard’s “Wasted” and Judas Priest’s “Freewheel Burning” from the album to YouTube, but hasn’t released them to other streaming platforms.

Earlier in the year, Ellefson also released a single called “Simple Truth” and a Simple Truth EP featuring it and new versions of “Vultures” and “If You Were God,” both of which are songs from their debut album, Sleeping Giants.

In May, Ellefson said Megadeth were recording a new album. While there’s not much info on it yet, fans also have a rescheduled 2021 tour to look forward to, with Lamb of God, In Flames and Trivium accompanying them.

Al Jourgensen also contributed vocals to the new Static-X song, “Dead Souls.” Ministry released a song of their own called “Alert Level” in June, and have also announced a rescheduled 2021 tour.

Charlie Benante has appeared on a ton of covers lately. The last one was of Mother Love Bone’s “Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns” with members of Death Angel and Metal Allegiance. Benante is wearing a Mother Love Bone shirt in this “Auf Wiedersehen” video. Other Benante quarantine covers include U2’s “City of Blinding Lights,” Kiss’ “C’mon and Love Me,” Massive Attack’s “Teardrop,” a Run-DMC medley, Billie Eilish’s “bad guy,” Living Colour’s “Funny Vibe,” Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad” and several covers of Rush songs including “Red Barchetta.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson