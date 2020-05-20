David Ellefson Says He’s in the Studio Working on New Megadeth Album

Home News Ariel King May 20th, 2020 - 8:04 PM

David Ellefson of Megadeth said on “The Rock N Ragni Show” this week that he intends to begin recording his parts for the New Megadeth album in Nashville. The news comes after frontman Dave Mustaine posted a photo of him recording some vocals on Twitter earlier his month with the Hashtag “#Megadeth16.”

Speaking to “The Rock N Ragni Show” yesterday, Ellefson says he intends to begin recording at his Nashville studio this week, as well as start working on his solo record with former Megadeth guitarist, Chris Poland. He explains how COVID-19 pushed back recording of the album, but gave them time to think through what the end result might be.

“I’m actually just now working on some Megadeth songs to go and record,” Ellefson said to “The Rock N Ragni Show.” “I’m gonna be going to Nashville later this week to get started recording the Megadeth album.”

The album has faced several roadblocks, making the band unable to record over the past year. Last year Mustaine saw himself battling throat cancer, causing the band to hit pause on the album. When they tried to get into the studio to record this March, COVID-19 came.

Earlier this month, Ellefson had covered Post Malone’s “Over Now,” giving the track a metal makeover. The band began touring again earlier this year after Mustaine’s recovery, however they were forced to put their touring on hold due to the pandemic.

Photo credit: Marv Watson