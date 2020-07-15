Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Carly Harvey of Butcher Babies, Alex Skolnick of Testament and Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies Share Quarantined Cover of Kiss’s “C’mon and Love Me”

Home News Aaron Grech July 15th, 2020 - 9:50 PM

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has returned for yet another remote cover alongside his frequent guests: Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies (who is also his significant other), Suicidal Tendencies bassist Rob Diaz and Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick. The four musicians tackled the KISS classic “C’mon And Love Me” from their 1975 studio album Dressed To Kill.

During the performance Harvey was dressed in full KISS makeup and the band’s t-shirt, staying true to the band’s style. The song is faithful to the classic stadium rock style that KISS is known for, with flashy guitar chords and a straightforward rock and roll attitude all the way through.

This latest cover was a tribute to bassist David Z, who passed away two years ago on this day in a tractor trailer incident. Benante noted that the bassist was a “KISS super fan” and shared a link to a fundraiser from his family.

“Here is a song we put together to help remember fallen musician and KISS super-fan David Z,” the video description reads. “In an industry not always known for its quality of character, Dave Z shone like a bright light in the darkness. With every musical collaboration, from the arenas to the clubs, Dave forged lasting friendships, valued people over pettiness, never held a grudge and approached it all with a playful smile.”

Benante, Diaz and Harvey had previously teamed up on covers of Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad” and Massive Attack’s “Tear Drop” earlier this year. Skolnick, Benante and Diaz on the other hand appeared on covers of Rush’s “Red Barchetta,” “Freewill,” “YYZ” and “La Villa Strangiato.”

The drummer has also teamed up with his Anthrax bandmate Scott Ian and Nuclear Assault Bassist Dan Lilker, who are also members of Stormtrooopers of Death alongside Benante. The three performed covers of Stormtroopers of Death’s “Speak English or Die,” (reworked as “Speak Spanish or Die”) “Chromatic Death” and the introduction of “March of the S.O.D.” The trio also covered Fear’s “I Don’t Care About You” alongside Fear frontman Lee Ving.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson