Static-X Shares Video for “Dead Souls” Featuring Vocals From Wayne Static and Al Jourgensen of Ministry

Industrial metal band Static-X have released another music video “Dead Souls” off of their latest studio album release Project Regeneration Vol.1, which came out in July. This latest music video is directed by Wombatfire, who has worked with groups such as Hollywood Undead, Alice In Chains and HELLYEAH in the past.

“Dead Souls” features vocals from the band’s late frontman Wayne Static and Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen, whose voices meld well with this hard hitting track, with gritty guitar chords, elements of eerie synths and rage filled vocals. The track’s cryptic video matches this tone, as various cloaked and masked figures are shown traversing through a forest, utilizing some biblical references with the inclusion of a serpent and the paranormal, as figures are shown wearing otherworldly objects such as silver domed masks.

“I’m so grateful to Al Jourgensen for singing on the track with Wayne. Ministry was a big influence on us, and I know Wayne would’ve been just as stoked as I am to have Al sing on one of our records. I think the video fits the song really well. It’s dark, creepy, with just a touch of humor,” the band’s bassist/vocalist said in a press statement.

This latest music video follows the releases for “Bring You Down” and “Hollow,” which are among the final tracks including this one to include the late Static. The late frontman passed away in 2014, after reportedly taking half an oxycodone pill and alcohol the morning before his death. Static-X recently performed at the July Mini Fest, which was originally called the Herd Immunity Festival.