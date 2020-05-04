Charlie Benante of Anthrax Is Joined by Living Colour Singer Corey Glover and Members of Butcher Babies and Suicidal Tendencies to Cover Living Colour’s “Funny Vibe”

Home News Aaron Grech May 4th, 2020 - 5:57 PM

Charlie Benante has been keeping busy with a series of remote quarantine covers under his belt, covering everyone from the Beastie Boys to Tom Petty in recent weeks. His latest cover sees him join up with bassist Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies once again, alongside Butcher Babies guitarist Henry Flurry and Living Colour vocalist Corey Glover for a remote cover of Living Colour’s “FunnyVibe.”

“Funny Vibe” originally appeared on the Living Colour album Vivid, which served as the band’s debut project back in 1988. This latest cover stays true to the funky vibe present on the original, with a hard hitting energy signature to the metal background from each of the artists, creating a strong blend of sounds.Glover performs his iconic vocals on this track, while Diaz, Flurry and Benante take up the bass, guitar and drums respectively.

“The Amazing musicianship throughout this music was incredible to take in. It was heavy and aggressive, yet improvisational and inventive. There was a groove to it and it was slamming in the assault,” Benante wrote in a YouTube description.

Benante recently teamed up with Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, and his former Stormtroopers of Death bandmates Dan Lilker and Scott Ian for a remote cover of Discharge’s “Doomsday” and “The Final Blood Bath.” He also teamed up with Ian, who also serves in Anthrax alongside Benante as their guitarist and Lilker, who also serves as the bassist for Nuclear Assault, for remote covers of the Stormtroopers of Death songs “Chromatic Death” and the introduction of “March of the S.O.D.”

Diaz and Benante also teamed up with Alex Skolnick of Testament for remote covers of the Rush songs “YYZ,” “Free Will” and “La Villa Strangiato.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson