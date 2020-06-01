Ministry Release Guitar Play Through Video for New Song “Alert Level”

Home News Aaron Grech June 1st, 2020 - 4:35 PM

Pioneering industrial act Ministry dropped “Alert Level” back in April, which saw the group take a dark tone discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, powered by bombastic guitar chords and drumming. The band’s guitarist Cesar Soto has now come out with a guitar play through video of the track, which serves as the final installment for the outfits Riff of The Week series.

Soto charged through the play through with a custom Schecter E-1 electric guitar, giving the hard hitting track even more energy as he went through each power chord. This is the latest song to be featured on the band’s playthroughs, following their Riff of The Week for songs like “Effigy” from With Sympathy and “Hero” featured on Psalm 69.

The band recently rescheduled their Industrial Strength tour alongside KMFDM and Front Line Assembly until next spring. These shows are intended to celebrate Ministry’s breakthrough 1989 studio album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

This song will be part of the band’s upcoming album, which is yet to be titled. This upcoming project will be politically charged, as revealed by the comments made by the band’s lead vocalist Al Jourgensen back in 2018, who said this project would be influenced by Donald Trump’s presidency. This is not the first time the group will venutre into the American political sphere, in the 2000s they made three records heavily critical of Trump titled Houses Of The Molé, Rio Grande Blood and The Last Sucker.

“I have to get as many albums as I can done while Trump is still president,” Jourgensen explained at the time. “And then what am I going to do: write those crappy albums that I write while Democrats are president?”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat