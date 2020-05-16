Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies Ra Diaz Cover Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” in Quarantine

Home News Ariel King May 16th, 2020 - 5:52 PM

Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies teamed up to cover Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.” The pair deliver a heavy metal take to the song while Eilish’s vocals whisper over their deep bass and banging drums. Benante plays as the drummer in metal band Anthrax, while Diaz plays bass in Suicidal Tendencies.

Benante plays both drums and guitar on their take of the Eilish hit while Diaz joins him on bass. The song acts more of a remix rather than a cover, with Eilish’s vocals remaining on the track. They show what “bad guy” would have sounded like had Eilish included heavier instrumentals, introducing hard rock into her soft pop alternative sound.

“My daughter @miiabenante would play @billieeilish in the car all the time, when I heard the song #oceaneyes I was hooked,” Benante said on Instagram. “When this song came out I knew it was going to blow up and it did. @ra_diaz and I Loved this tune and wanted to do a Remix of it. We added some crunch, some funk, some Groove. We like all different forms of music so if yeah Don’t like it, keep it to yourself.”

Benante has been delivering a series of covers throughout quarantine. He has given Living Colour’s “Funny Vibes,” Discharge’s “Doomsday” and “The Final Blood Bath,” Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad,” The Beastie Boys’ “Check Your Head” and many more. Diaz, Scott Ian and Alex Skolnick have joined Benante on several of his various covers. Both Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies members joined Testament to cover Rush’s “Red Barchetta” earlier this week, and many thrash metal bands have been working throughout quarantine to cover their favorite songs.

Photo credit: Marv Watson