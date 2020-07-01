Megadeth, Lamb of God, In Flames and Trivium Announce Rescheduled Summer 2021 Metal Tour of the Year Dates

Home News Aaron Grech July 1st, 2020 - 7:43 PM

Heavy metal outfits Megadeth, Lamb of God, In Flames and Trivium have announced their rescheduled summer tour dates for next year, which will launch in Clarkston, Michigan at the DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 9 and finish off at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 10.

Ticket holders for this year’s cancelled shows will be able to use their tickets for the 2021 tour dates, although refunds will also be provided for ticket holders who request them. This tour was originally scheduled to kick off on June 12, however the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of these shows for the rest of the year.

Megadeth. Lamb of God and Trivium held a live stream event to coincide with the launch date of their cancelled tour, where they showed prerecorded footage from past live concerts. Megadeth released footage from their 2016 concert at St. Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York, Lamb of God streamed their surprise House of Vans show in Chicago from earlier this year, while Trivium shared their 2019 DreamHack Dallas performance.

Megadeth’s David Ellefson stated that he was in the studio working on the group’s new album, which was reportedly on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamb of God shared a performance of three songs in isolation earlier this month, along with a new music video for their single “Gears.” In Flames most recent studio album I, The Mask came out last summer, while Trivium’s latest record release What The Dead Man Say came out this April.

Tour Dates

7/9 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/10 Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

7/11 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/13 Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

7/14 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

7/16 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/17 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/17 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

7/20 Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7/21 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/23 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performance Arts Center

7/24 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

7/27 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/28 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/30 Laval, QC – Place Bell

7/31 Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

8/3 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

8/3 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

8/6 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/7 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

8/8 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/10 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/11 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/12 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/14 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/18 Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

8/20 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/21 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

8/22 The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/24 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

8/25 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/27 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

8/29 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

8/31 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

9/1 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

9/2 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

9/4 Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/5 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9/7 Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Truth Amphitheatre

9/8 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9/10 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

Photo Credit: Marv Watson