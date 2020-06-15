Charlie Benante of Anthrax is Joined by Darryl McDaniels DMC, Rob Caggiano of Volbeat and Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies for Socially-Distanced Run-DMC Medley

Home News Aaron Grech June 15th, 2020 - 11:07 AM

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up for another virtual cover, this time combining three separate tracks into one medley, featuring Daryl “DMC” Mc Daniels, guitarist Rob Caggiano of Volbeat and bassist Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies. This medley, titled “CB’S RUNDMC JAM” combined Run DMC’s “King Of Rock,” “Rock Box” and “Peter Piper” from the rap group’s 1985 album King of Rock, their 1984 self-titled debut and Raising Hell respectively. The medley also took a part from “Breaking Bells” by Crash Crew, from their self-titled debut album.

“CB’S RUNDMC JAM” blends 1980s hip hop with a classic drum beat and break, on top of charged guitar chords and bluesy solos, emulating the works of early rap rock songs of the 1980s such as RUN DMC’s take on “Walk This Way.” This new version is also filled with a ton of jam and improvisational moments, and DMC raps over the instrumental with ease, while Caggiona takes the time to show off his technical ability.

Benante and Diaz have teamed up for numerous remote covers including takes on Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad,” The Beastie Boys’ “Check Your Head,” and Rush’s “Red Barchetta,” “Freewill,” “YYZ” and “La Villa Strangiato.”

The drummer has also worked with his fellow Anthrax bandmate Scott Ian and Nuclear Assault’s Dan Lilker for remote covers of “Speak English or Die,” (reworked as “Speak Spanish or Die”) “Chromatic Death” and the introduction of “March of the S.O.D,” which were all by Stormtroopers of Death, a crossover thrash metal outfit containing the trio. Their take “Speak Spanish or Die” had a special guest appearance by Faith No More frontman Mike Patton.

