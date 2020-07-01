Ministry Announces Rescheduled Spring 2021 The Industrial Strength Tour Dates with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly

Home News Aaron Grech July 1st, 2020 - 5:24 PM

Influential industrial outfit Ministry have announced the new dates for their rescheduled Industrial Strength tour, which is set to take off on March 31 in Seattle, before wrapping up May 1 in San Francisco. These upcoming shows will feature support from fellow industrial bands KMFDM and Front Line Assembly.

This tour will celebrate Ministry’s influential 1989 studio album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste, an album that is full of fan favorites such as “Test” and “So What.” This project took a more thrash metal, guitar driven sound than their previous work, which only made minimal use of guitars with the exception of a few tracks from the preceding The Land of Rape and Honey.

The band released a new single earlier this year titled “Alert Level,” which was followed by a guitar playthrough performed by the band’s Cesar Soto. This playthrough was the final video for their Riff of The Week series, which saw the band revisit tracks from their catalog.

“Alter Level” was released after the announcement of the band’s upcoming albumback in March. The band’s frontman Al Jourgensen has been discussing a new project since at least 2018, when he revealed that a future project would have themes regarding Donald Trump’s presidency.

This announcement also followed the death of Bill Rieflin, who had worked with the group and other influential outfits such as REM and King Crimson. While Rieflin was not an official member of the group, he made contributions to the band’s most celebrated albums The Land of Rape and Honey and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

Tour Dates:

3/31 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

4/1 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/2 Missoula, MT – Wilma Theatre

4/3 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union (on sale date TBA)

4/4 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

4/6 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/8 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

4/9 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/10 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

4/11 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre

4/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

4/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

4/15 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

4/16 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont

4/17 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/18 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

4/20 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

4/21 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues

4/24 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!

4/25 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

4/27 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/29 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

4/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

5/1 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat