Megadeth’s David Ellefson Gives Post Malone’s “Over Now” a Metal Makeover

Home News Jesse Raymer May 8th, 2020 - 8:04 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

David Ellefson, known as metal heavyweight Megadeth’s bassist, has released a cover of Post Malone’s “Over Now.” With this cover, Ellefson gives the track a whole new spin. The track opens with a fiery guitar and distance sirens. As the track progresses, it slowly builds with Ellefson’s voice singing quite softly. Around the 45-second mark, Ellefson begins to scream and add the Megadeth edge to the track.

Ellefson reinvented this track in such an exciting way. Comparing it to the original, it is ultimately night and day. However, with the lyric subject matter covering a failed relationship, Ellefson adds a layered and emotional resonance with his voice. The original track showed Post Malone’s most aggressive side, and Ellefson performs with that similar aggression.

Regarding the cover, Ellefson stated him and his bandmates are fans of Post Malone: “We’re all fans of Posty, and he’s also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things metal,” Ellefson continues “The old adage used to be that if you could strip a song down to just an acoustic guitar and a vocal, you probably had a great song. But times have changed now, that if you can take a song from another genre, and seamlessly transform it to a completely different genre, it just proves what a great song it really is.”

This cover comes after the announcement that Megadeth is preparing a new album. The preparation comes after frontman Dave Mustaine’s recovery from a squamous cell carcinoma on the base of his tongue. Additionally, with a global pandemic in full swing, Megadeth’s album is ready to be recorded but currently on hold due to the coronavirus.



Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado