Record Store Day Announces Black Friday 2020 Releases Including Chris Cornell Covering GNR, Puscifer Covering Elton John, Beastie Boys Punk LP and More

Record Store Day Black Friday is set to take place next month and, like every year, the event is set to host a goldmine of special releases for music fans across al genres to indulge in. These November 27 releases include special recordings from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Chris Cornell, Puscifer and The Beastie Boys.

COVID-19 forced Record Store Day to host three separate socially distant events for August, September and October, with special releases from the likes of Brandi Carlile, Denzel Curry and Mac Demarco. The event also allowed for digital orders due to the pandemic, and will do so once again on Black Friday.

Cornell’s recently unearthed cover of the Guns N’ Roses classic “Patience” will be pressed onto an RSD First 7″ vinyl, accompanied by his cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” performed live on SiriusXM. Maynard James Keenan’s Puscifer will be covering the Elton John classic “Rocketman,” alongside their new single “Apocalyptical” on a special 7″ release.

The Beastie Boys will have a full on LP release for Same Old Bullshit, a special 14 track compilation album released in 1994. This project is a stark departure from the hip hop sound the band were known for, and showcases the band’s punk roots.

Fleetwood Mac/Mick Fleetwood and Friends will be hosting a new 12″ vinyl release called Green Manalishi (with the Two Pronged Crown). This includes two live versions of the titular “The Green Manalishi (With the Two-Prong Crown),” one recorded by Mick Fleetwood & Friends during an all-star tribute earlier this year (featuring Metallica’s Kirk Hammet and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons), and another recorded by the band’s 1970 iteration, featuring founder Peter Green, who passed away in July.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor will be releasing a 12″ vinyl cover of the Dead Boys’ “All This And More,” which will be accompanied by the original on its other side. The late John Prine, who also passed away earlier this year, will have a massive three-LP project titled The Asylum Albums.

Mike Watt and Larry Mullins will be teaming up on a 7″ vinyl release 1970, which serves as a tribute to proto-punk icons The Stooges. Indie icon Elliott Smith will also have a 12″ vinyl release, which will feature alternate versions of his self-titled project.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried