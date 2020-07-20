Chris Cornell’s Cover of Guns N’ Roses Patience Unearthed for Late Singer’s 56th Birthday

Home News Aaron Grech July 20th, 2020 - 1:07 PM

Yesterday would’ve been the 56th birthday of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who tragically passed away back in 2017. While his life has moved on, his family has continued his musical legacy and released a cover Cornell recorded of the Guns N Roses’ classic “Patience.”

“Patience” was originally released as part of Guns N Roses 1988 studio album G N’ R Lies and became the only track from the project to reach the Billboard Hot 100 at number 4. Cornell’s take on the song inverts the original’s ballad like structure, with the cover’s minimalist acoustic guitar and underlying synths giving it a deeper sense of melancholy, while the original focused on the more romantic aspects of love.

“His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art,” his family stated on Facebook. “It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

A large collection of Cornell’s music was recently reissued as a deluxe boxset featuring limited-edition colored vinyls. His daughter, Toni Cornell, has also started embarking on her own music career and released her first solo song “Far Away Places” last year, which was also one of the final tracks recorded alongside her late father.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried