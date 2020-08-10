Record Store Day Releases Logistical Details of First “Drop” Date Later This Month

Home News Aaron Grech August 10th, 2020 - 3:00 PM

Back in April Record Store Day (RSD) announced that it will be having three different drop dates, this month, next month and in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the first drop on August 29 approaches, the event has released a set of logistics which will be followed to comply with social distancing measures.

Live-performances and in-store parties which were common in past events will not take place this year. Participating record shops are also required to enforce social distancing in queues, while also allowing customers to book shopping slots a week prior to drop date on a first come, first served basis. Prospective patrons are encouraged to use to RSD store locator beginning August 14 to find out more information regarding store specific social-distancing measures.

Online sales will also be relaxed due to the pandemic, allowing customers to purchase remaining releases on the drop dates via the participating store’s website, or over the phone beginning at 10 a.m. PST during the drop dates.

August 29 will host releases from Denzel Curry, Mac Demarco, Mikal Cronin, Christine and The Queens and a collaborative single from Kesha and the Black Lips. Other prominent artists who will have releases that day include Charli XCX, The Cure, David Bowie, Odd Future, Robyn, Slowdive, Supergrass, Tyler, The Creator, J Hus, Gorillaz and Glass Animals.

“We may not be partying this year but we’re still determined to make sure we celebrate the artists and labels that have made special releases available for our event,” Natasha Youngs, the owner of Resident Music in Nrighton, UK told The Line of Best Fit. “Getting them into the hands of the fans safely and sensibly is our top priority this year.”