Ad-Rock and Mike D Indicate There’s No Desire to Make New Music as Beastie Boys without MCA

Roy Lott April 24th, 2020 - 1:10 AM

Ad-Rock and Mike D of the Beastie Boys recently sat down with LL Cool J on his SiriusXM channel, Rock the Bells Radio, to talk about their upcoming film Beastie Boys Story on Apple TV+, set to be released April 24. The two also discussed the early days of their career and if there’s a possibility of a new Beasties record without late founder Adam “MCA” Yauch.“I mean, he started the band,” Ad-Rock said in a clip you can watch below. “Do you know what I mean? It’d be weird. And there’s always a thing of… For all these years, Mike and I have always done side things or just all kinds of projects, and we’re always happy for each other and inspired by each other. But the band is the band. And without Adam, it’s not the band.” Mike D added on saying ” Mike D said. “We’re still doing stuff as a band, but it’s not like we’re trying to make a record as a band without Yauch.”

According to Spin, the group also shared their Top 5 M.C’s, citing Nas, Chuck D and Kool Rap G as some of their top ones. “When [Kool] G Rap came on the scene… he had a style like just this intensity about him,” Mike D said.