Puscifer Announces New Album Existential Reckoning for October 2020 Release

Roy Lott September 17th, 2020 - 6:42 PM

Puscifer has announced that their new album Existential Reckoning is slated to be released on October 30. According to the PRP, the album will feature 12 tracks, including their previously released single “Apocalyptical,” the band’s first in five years. A new single called “The Underwhelming” also on the new album is set to be released Friday, September 18. A preview of the track is available via Apple Music.

The group recently tweeted a series of tweets possibly relating to the album, with quotes that can potentially be lyrics from the album along with pictures of a baby in a womb, an alien spaceship and a human body with three eyes. See the tweets below.



Existential Reckoning serves as the follow up to their critically acclaimed, high fidelity ranked 2015 album Money $hot. The much anticipated new album has been teased since late last year, beginning with guitarist Mat Mitchell sharing video clips and pictures featuring singer Carina Round via Instagram. It was then noted that the band had been working with Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco while also hinting with the hashtag #Puscifer2021 for a 2021 release date.

Shortly before releasing the first single, the band had another round of teasing the new music, with a clip of a song being shared via Instagram as well.

With the new album, the band will possibly play a few songs at the Mad Cool Festival in 2021, playing alongside Mumford and Sons and Faith No More.

Existential Reckoning Tracklist

01. Bread And Circus

02. Apocalyptical

03. The Underwhelming

04. Grey Area

05. Theorem

06. UPGrade

07. Bullet Train To Iowa

08. Personal Prometheus

09. A Singularity

10. Postulous

11. Fake Affront

12. Bedlamite

