Record Store Day Announces Updated List of 2020 Release Dates

Aaron Grech June 1st, 2020 - 7:16 PM

Record Store Day 2020 has officially dropped its updated lists of releases, which will occur on August 29, September 26 and October 24 this year, following its postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to split the dates up this year was to encourage attendance of record stores in a more socially responsible manner.

August 29 will host releases from Denzel Curry, who will be releasing a 7″ of “Bulls on Parade” (which he covered on Triple J last year) and Bad Brains’ “I Against I,” Mac Demarco, who will be releasing Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos containing 11 new songs, Mikal Cronin, who will releases a synth-based rework of his 2019 studio album Seeker titled Switched-On Seeker, a 7″ from Christine and The Queens titled La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3, and a collaborative 7″ between Kesha and the Black Lips called “They’s a Person of the World.”

September 26 will feature releases from Brandi Carlile, who will be releasing covers of the Soundgarden songs “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” Death Piggy’s (GWAR founder Dave Brockie’s Pre-GWAR band) Welcome to The Record and Infectious Grooves’ Take You On a Ride.

October 24th will host the release of Blitzen Trappers’ Unreleased Recordings Vol. 2: Too Kool, Dandy Warhol’s Femme Fatale alongside Bebe Buell and Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s 1970s rework of Piñata.

Carlile is set to perform at the upcoming virtual benefit All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief, alongside alternative rock band Pearl Jam and Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard this week.