Record Store Day Postponed Again, Moving to Three Separate Events in August, September and October

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 12:52 PM

Record Store Day typically takes place in April, however the coronavirus pandemic had originally delayed the event to take place in June, to follow social distancing guidelines. The event has now been postponed once again, and will now consist of three different Saturday dates which will take place this August 29th, September 26th and October 24th.

“Record Store Day will look very different this year, but supporting indie record stores may be more important than ever,” organizers said in a press statement. “We don’t know what sort of rules will be in place, or what sort of gatherings people will be in the mood for this year, so we’re focusing on the music and getting the really great titles on the RSD Official List this year into the stores and into your hands, in the most financially and socially responsible way.”

This year’s event was set to feature releases from multiple artists such as Denzel Curry, Brandi Carlile, Mac Demarco and Freddie Gibbs among many others. Curry was set to release covers of Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” (which he covered on Triple J last year) and Bad Brains’ “I Against I,” while Carlile covered Soundgarden songs “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.” DeMarco released a set of demos titled Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos, named after a release he had planned for this month titled Here Comes The Cowboy Demos.

Record Store Day first took off in support of independent record store back in 2008. The events typically take place every April and Black Friday in November.