RIP: Fleetwood Mac Founding Guitarist Peter Green Dead at 73

July 25th, 2020

Peter Green has passed away according to reports from his family. Solicitors have said that he passed peacefully in his sleep, in Canvey Island of the United Kingdom. He is survived by his daughter, with ex-wife Jane Samuels, Rosebud Samuels-Greenbaum.

Peter Green was one of the original founders of the first wave of the band Fleetwood Mac. The band was originally formed with Green and Mick Fleetwood, and later welcomed John McVie, leading to the name of the band. Green decidedly left the band in 1970 to focus on his mental health after his diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Green had come from a musical background pre-Fleetwood Mac working with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers while he was filling in for Eric Clapton. Green helped two write the original bands top hits like instrumental track “Albatross,” as well as “Black Magic Woman.” The sound of the original Fleetwood Mac band was straight up English blues before adding more faces to the band and moving more towards the pop rock genre.

Even though Green was not with Fleetwood Mac during their most successful period, the band would never have been formed without him. He was still extremely influential as a guitarist and song writer. Green’s song “Black Magic Woman,” became very famous when it was covered by artist Santana.



Artists from all different genres have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the inductee into the Rock Hall Of Fame. Cat Stevens, otherwise known as Yusuf, tweeted out, “God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit. When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me.”