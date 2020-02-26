Watch Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Pete Townsend, Steven Tyler, Noel Gallagher and More Cover Blues-Era Fleetwood Mac at Peter Green Tribute in London

Home News Aaron Grech February 26th, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Kirk Hammett

Numerous all-star musicians joined together at the London Palladium last night for a tribute show to Fleetwood Mac’s original guitarist and blues musician Peter Green. Artists such as Oasis co-founder Noel Gallagher, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, The Who co-founder Pete Townsend and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

This event was held as a benefit to the Teenage Cancer Trust, a cancer care and support charity in the UK that seeks to improve the cancer experience of young people aged 13 to 24. Green played in Fleetwood Mac until 1970, and gave the band a blues sound as opposed to the soft-rock they would become famous for. The group’s best known members Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks would join four years later, and launch the group into superstardom.

Hammett, Gibbons, Tyler and Townsend performed a rendition of the song “Shake Your Money Maker,” which was originally featured on Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1968 release. Tyler led the vocals for this song, which was performed in a classic hard hitting classic blues style complete with a harmonica, old fashioned bass and blistering guitar solos.

Gallagher performed “The WOrld Keep On Turning” featured on the same album. He performed this song with a simple guitar, and played it true to the blues style with classic guitar chords and a heartfelt vocal delivery.

Gibbons and Hammett performed the 1969 blues rock single “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown),” which was originally written by Green and performed by Fleetwood Mac. This song was also notably covered by heavy metal outfit Judas Priest, which likely influenced this more heavy metal inspired cover of the track.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado