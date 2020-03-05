Record Store Day 2020 Releases Include Denzel Curry Covering Rage Against the Machine & Bad Brains, Brandi Carlile 7″ of Soundgarden Covers and Unreleased Mac DeMarco Demos

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Record Store Day (RSD) 2020 will kick off this April 18th, and his hosting a plethora of special vinyl releases, including a collaborative single by indie rock band Black Lips and pop artist Kesha titled “They’s A Person Of The World,” a 7″ of singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile covering the Soundgarden songs “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” and new songs by Christine and The Queens titled “Je disparais dans tes bras” and “Mountains (we met).” You can check out these tracks and many others here.

The Black Lips and Kesha collaboration will have a limited run of 750 presses as an RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus Release and will also feature a new track by Black Lips titled “Left Out In The Cold.” Carlile and Christine and The Queens will have RSD Exclusive releases, with 10000 and 1500 presses respectively. Christine and The Queen’s new songs will also be accompanied by stripped down versions, and it serves as a sequel to her latest EP release.

Other highlights include a pre-GWAR Dave Brockie (aka Oderus Urungus) LP titled Welcome to The Record, which will see 1000 presses as an RSD First release. Rapper Denzel Curry will release covers of “Bulls on Parade” (which he covered on Triple J last year) and Bad Brains’ “I Against I” for an RSD Exclusive Release, with 2500 presses.

Mikal Cronin will releases a synth-based rework of his 2019 album Seeker titled Switched-On Seeker, in reference to the influential record by Wendy Carlos Swtiched-On Bach. Archers of Loaf will cover The Rolling Stones and release Raleigh Days on vinyl. Best Coast are set to release two new songs titled “Birthday” and “Sweetness.”

Blitzen Trapper will be digging up old music for his RSD Release, while Mac DeMarco will be dropping some demos. Some other covers in Dandy Warhols covering The Velvet Underground, while Hatchie and The Pains of Being Pure at Heart cover The Jesus and Mary Chain. A Bob Dylan cover is set to appear on Greg Dulli’s 7″ release as a B-Side, which he performs alongside Mark Lanegan.

Chuck Mosley will be releasing a live album for the event, while David Bowie will have a posthumous EP release, which was announced earlier this year. Freddie Gibbs will be releasing a “1974” version of their album Piñata, which was lacquered at half speed, mastered by Metropolis Mastering in London, for high fidelity, while hosting a special Blaxploitation-themed cover.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz