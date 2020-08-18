Outside Lands Announces Inside Lands Virtual Festival Featuring Appearances By Gorillaz, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker, Jack White and More

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Outside Lands skipped its 2020 festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans who are too impatient for the 2021 edition featuring Lizzo, The Strokes and The 1975 can indulge in Inside Lands later this month. This upcoming virtual festival will be held for free on Twitch from August 28 and 29.

This event will host an impressive list of virtual performances, which are a mix of pre-recorded and new live performances. As of press time it is unknown who will be hosting new performances, but artists that will have confirmed footage include LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Beach House, Brittany Howard, Cage the Elephant, Disclosure, Haim, Hamilton Leithauser, Hinds, J. Cole, Jack White, Kehlani, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Major Lazer, Sharon Van Etten, Sofi Tukker and Tycho.

The event is following in the footsteps of Lolla2020, another virtual festival based off of the massively popular Lollapalooza. This event took place from July 30 to August 2 and hosted new performances from H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis the Child, NGHTMRE, Pink Sweat$, SAYMYNAME, Tank and the Bangas, The Neighbourhood, Vic Mensa, Yungblud and ZHU.

Outside Lands first took place in 2008 and has remained at its location in Golden Gate Park since its inception. The event is the largest independently owned music festival in the country, while also remaining as one of the highest grossing festivals with revenues approaching $30 million. Numerous prominent acts including Radiohead, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Kanye West, Paul McCartney and Metallica have headlined the event.