Lollapalooza Announces Lolla2020 Live Stream Festival Featuring Live Performances by Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Pink Sweat$, H.E.R. and More

Home News Aaron Grech July 27th, 2020 - 3:15 PM

Lollapalooza 2020 was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but the event is keeping true to its promise and will be hosting the Lolla2020 live stream festival, featuring a mix of archival festival sets and brand new performances. This event will be broadcast live from July 30 to August 2 on the festival’s YouTube and website beginning at 5 p.m. CT each day.

Some of the performers who will host new live performances include Alison Wonderland (in a rare live set, as opposed to DJ-ing), Carnage, H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis the Child, NGHTMRE, Pink Sweat$, SAYMYNAME, Tank and the Bangas, The Neighbourhood, Vic Mensa, Yungblud and ZHU. The event will also broadcast past sets from Paul McCartney, OutKast, LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes and Tove Lo.

Lollapolooza will also be partnering with several charity organizations for the event including Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative and When We All Vote. This event will also feature a special performance by Porno For Pyros, who will be making their first appearance together since 2009. According to the band’s bassist Mike Watt, the group rehearsed and recorded a series of four videos a couple of weeks ago.

Lollapalooza began in 1991, however the modern iteration of the event first took place in 2003. Porno For Pyros and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell was responsible for organizing the first run of the festival, before it ended in 1997. Last year’s event featured indie rock outfit Tame Impala, hip hop artist Childish Gambino and indie rock band The Strokes.