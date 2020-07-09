Sofi Tukker Relives Quarantine & Celebrates The “Freak Fam” in New Video for “House Arrest”

Home News Drew Feinerman July 9th, 2020 - 12:08 PM

House duo Sofi Tukker have released a brand new video for their single featuring Gorgon City, “House Arrest.” The video is a massive compilation of the duo’s daily live streamed DJ sets that have begun since the quarantine started, mixed with footage of fans, dubbed “The Freak Fam,” dancing to their music.

The song is upbeat and vibrant, as the pulsing bass drum and synth pads set up the house vibes of the song perfectly. The song serves as a pure celebration of the fans who have had to live in a world without live music for most of 2020, as the video shows countless people in high spirits happily dancing to the music of Sofi Tukker. The positive and uplifting energy that both the song and video present is a much welcome sight, and a breath of fresh air for fans looking for some light and fun music.

“Over the past 118 days, a community has built around our daily DJ sets,” explains Sofi Tukker. “The dedication and love that people are sharing with each other in this really unprecedented time in history has been blowing our minds. It’s become a place that a lot of people, including ourselves, rely on to get through the uncertainty of it all. They call themselves the freak fam and we directed this video together.”

Sofi Tukker and Gorgon City originally released “House Arrest” together in May of this year. The duo also released a previously unknown track, “Larry Bird,” in May of this year, released a video for their 2019 track “Ringless,” and performed as part of Bandsintown’s live music marathon streamed on Twitch. The duo was supposed to headline Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas in May of this year, but the festival was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister