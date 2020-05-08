Cage the Elephant Releases COVID-19 Influenced Video for “Black Madonna”

Home News Ariel King May 8th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Cage the Elephant released the music video for “Black Madonna,” as the band lay amidst their clothes as they wear masks and gloves. Made entirely over Zoom, lead singer Matt Shultz and editor Michael Rees worked to create a collage of footage including band members at home, videos of Cage the Elephant performing live and other artistic contributions.

15 other collaborators joined Shultz for the creation of the music video, including contributions from Academy Award-nominee Kasumi. With inverted footage and highlighting hues of red, orange, yellow and blue the video creates a collage showcasing Schultz singing while sitting in a school desk alongside him performing onstage with the rest of the band.

The collage reflects the vivid imagery of the detailed lyrics while a plane taking off in sync to Shultz singing “Caught the last flight out at LAX/With your one-way ticket New York-bound.” Images rise as Shultz says “Don’t forget what goes up, must come down” and rockets are built with the lyric “Climb so high.”

Cage the Elephant, like many others, were forced to cancel their upcoming tour, however lead guitarist Nick Bockrath recently took part in the Love From Philly virtual music festival. The band is currently scheduled to join Pearl Jam, The Avett Brothers and Billy Idol at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in New Jersey.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer